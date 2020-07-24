Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $360.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $372.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.86. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

