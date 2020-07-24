Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 66,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Petmed Express by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

PETS opened at $31.49 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

