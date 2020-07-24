Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

