Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $3,245,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

NYSE JPS opened at $8.82 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.