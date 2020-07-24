Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Illumina by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,839,503.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $386.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.44 and its 200 day moving average is $317.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

