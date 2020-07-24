Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,908 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 634.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

HYD opened at $60.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

