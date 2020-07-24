Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,607 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

