Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,215 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Central Securities worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CET. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 120.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Central Securities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Securities by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

