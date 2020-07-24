Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,461 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.