RHS Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

