Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 312,630 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

