Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Weis Markets by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.12. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

