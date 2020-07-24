Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 35,411 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,036,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

