Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

