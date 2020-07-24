Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lennar by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

