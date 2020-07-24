Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.02 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085,335 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Ally Financial worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,010,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 445,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 687,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $21.39 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

