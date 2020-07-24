Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.83 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,973,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 784,759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 256,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

