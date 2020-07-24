Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,821 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 707.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 559,219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,157,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

