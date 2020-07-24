Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,126,110 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Express by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in American Express by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

