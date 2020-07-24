Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.67 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $165.70 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

