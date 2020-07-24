Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 242.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

