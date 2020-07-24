Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

DHR stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.