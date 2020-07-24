Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99,655 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 519,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $68.89 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

