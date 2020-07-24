Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 120,787 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of Comerica worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

