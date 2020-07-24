Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 217,258 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,258 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.43% of DXC Technology worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,446,000 after buying an additional 571,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.53 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.