Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 34,814 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Amedisys worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $215.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $185.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $218.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

