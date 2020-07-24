Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,692 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $67.44 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

