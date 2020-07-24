Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of HollyFrontier worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

