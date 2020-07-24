Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $167,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

