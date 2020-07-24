Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 155,832 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,832 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of FleetCor Technologies worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.68.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.97.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

