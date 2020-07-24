Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,188 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Lancaster Colony worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $158.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.