Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 203,892 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of DHI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

