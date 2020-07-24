Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 55,499 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Cfra cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

