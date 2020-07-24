Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $303.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.90. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

