Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

SYK stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.