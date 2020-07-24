Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,162,000 after buying an additional 235,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

