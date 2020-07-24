Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $395.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.