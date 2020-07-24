SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.82. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

