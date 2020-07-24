Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $538,868,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

