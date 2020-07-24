Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,875 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

