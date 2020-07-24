SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 21,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 7.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

