SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,499 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $300.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.96. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.