SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Appian worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Appian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,517 shares of company stock worth $2,988,882. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

