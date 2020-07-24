SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,044 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

