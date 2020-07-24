SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celanese by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

