SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $180.40 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

