SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

