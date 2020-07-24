SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 330.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $189,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,381,000 after acquiring an additional 188,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $698.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $747.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.83.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

