SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,146 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBSS. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

