SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 243.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $233,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.58. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

